THE Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Dr Akon Eyakenyi, has reaffirmed the commitment of the state in supporting and empowering entrepreneurs.

This she said during a brief meeting with the founder of Spangler Market, Mrs Purity Abhulimhen, to discuss the crucial role the online platform has played in empowering entrepreneurs in the state, and Nigeria by extension.

During the brief meeting, the deputy governor acknowledged Spangler Market as a powerful tool for youth and entrepreneurs.

“We are proud of the work Purity Abhulimhen has done with Spangler Market, and we recognise its significant impact on the economy,” said Eyakenyi.

“This platform has provided opportunities for entrepreneurs to thrive, and we are committed to supporting initiatives that foster growth and innovation.”

The meeting highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in promoting economic development and supporting local businesses.

Reacting to the accolades, Spangler Market, Abhulimhen expressed her gratitude towards the deputy governor’s kind words, saying: “I am deeply honoured by the recognition and appreciation shown by the Deputy Governor, Dr Akon Eyakenyi.

“Spangler Market has been dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and driving economic growth in Nigeria as a whole and we are glad small business owners in Akwa-Ibom State and Nigeria as a whole can testify to this positive impact across their online and offline businesses. We are grateful for the government’s support of our mission. Together, we can continue to make a positive impact on the lives of our people and foster a thriving business environment.”

