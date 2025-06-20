Akwa Ibom CP assures adequate security as Tinubu visits Saturday

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Baba Azare, has said the command will deploy the maximum number of officers and men of the police force, alongside personnel from sister security agencies, to ensure adequate security during the grand reception in honour of Governor Umo Eno, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Azare, who gave the assurance during a press briefing in Uyo yesterday, said police personnel would be fully mobilised for the event, scheduled to hold at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

He noted that collaboration with sister security agencies is aimed at ensuring the protection of residents and visitors attending the reception.

“We will have a lot of visitors coming into the state for the reception. The command is fully prepared. We are working with other security agencies to provide adequate security.

“Criminal elements are warned. We are fully prepared. Anyone caught indulging in criminal activities will be dealt with,” he warned.

It will be recalled that Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno—who was elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)—defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on 6 June 2025.

Following his move to the APC, the President of the Federal Republic, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is expected in the state for the grand reception, scheduled for Saturday, 21 June 2025.

