Akwa Ibom: Court dismisses forgery case, awards N15m cost against Okon

Federal High Court sitting in Uyo has dismissed WAEC certificates forgery levelled by Akwa Ibom PDP governorship aspirant, Mr Akan Okon against PDP governorship candidate for 2023 elections, Pastor Umo Eno for lack of merit.

Justice Agatha Okeke in her judgment delivered at about 6:30 pm on Thursday, dismissed the case for want of merit and awarded N15m cost against Mr Okon in favour of Pastor Umo Eno, PDP and INEC who were defendants in the case.

The Court held that all the claims by the plaintiff were based on assumptions and speculations.

Tribune reports that there was visible tension when the presiding Judge, Justice Agatha Okeke made an appearance in the court, which was jam packed to the brim and all the legal chieftains on both sides of the legal battle were on hand for the all important judgement.

Three Attorney Generals of Akwa Ibom State, including the incumbent, Uko Udom, SAN, Assam Assam, SAN, and Uwemedimo Nwoko, SAN. Paul Usoro, SAN, Essien Udom, SAN, Emmanel Inoidem ESQ, to mention a few were present at the Court to witness the truth about the WAEC certificate issue.

Paul Usoro, SAN, Offiong Offiong, SAN, Essien Udom,SAN, Uwemedimo Nwoko, SAN lead Barr Emmanuel Enoidem, Barr Goddy Umo , Utibe Nwoko, Et Al represented the PDP and Pastor Umo Eno.

On documents tendered by Akan Okon as Pastor Umo Eno’s academic records from the university of Uyo. The court held there were no certified true copy of those documents as required by the Section 84 of the evidence act, and the makers were not made to authenticate the documents. The documents were then thrown out by the court.

Court upholds the argument of the plaintiff, rules that it has the jurisdiction to entertain to the case. Overrules the application by the 1st and 2nd defendants challenging its jurisdiction.

Court Throws out Forensic submitted by Akan Okon’s Forensic Expert

Court says Akan Okon’s witness, a forensic expert failed to proof the authenticity of the photographs he claimed to have carried out forensic examination.

The court ruled that the process of getting the photograph processed and transmitted to the Forensic Expert lacked foundational evidence and was rejected.

Court dismisses Akan Okon’s allegation on falsification of age by Pastor Umo Eno and holds that Pastor Umo ENO’S age meets the constitutional requirement for the Governorship election in Nigeria.

Court frowns at Plantiff, Akan Okon for relying on alleged published congratulatory messages on newspapers by third parties to insinuate that Pastor Umo Eno falsified his age.





Court rules that Umo Eno’s WAEC certificates are authentic, uphold’s WAEC’s evidence.

Delivering the judgement, Court dismissed certificate forgery case by Akan Okon against Pastor Umo Eno for lacking in merit, directs Akan Okon to pay Pastor Umo Eno and other defendant N15m as damages for his flimsy allegations.