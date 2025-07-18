Akwa Ibom CJ frees 123 inmates in four correctional centers

The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Ekaette Obot, has freed a total of 123 inmates across four correctional centres—Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, Eket, and Ikot Abasi.

Among those released were inmates found to be seriously ill, those for whom there was a lack of convincing evidence, and others who had overstayed in custody relative to the severity of their offences. This took place on Thursday at the conclusion of a three-day facility tour of correctional centres in the state.

The breakdown of the release figures shows that 62 of the 123 inmates were freed on health grounds. Four inmates were released from Ikot Abasi custodial centre; 17 from Eket; 29 from Ikot Ekpene; and 73 from Uyo custodial centre.

Our correspondent reports that the Chief Judge’s official visits to the custodial centres across the three senatorial districts began on Monday, July 14, and ended on Thursday, July 17.

The Chief Judge expressed dismay that many inmates were being held for minor offences and had remained in custody far beyond the duration they would have served if convicted.

She, however, released some inmates on compassionate grounds, health-related issues, and due to lack of diligent prosecution.

A typical case at the Uyo custodial centre involved one Etieno Okon, who was 15 years old when he was detained and had spent five years in custody without trial on an alleged cultism charge.

While discharging the inmates across the centres, the Chief Judge charged them to be of good behaviour and avoid any conduct that could bring them back into custody.

She also expressed displeasure at the high number of inmates awaiting trial, including some who had not been formally charged, noting that many had already spent more time in custody than the maximum sentence for their alleged offences.

She tasked prosecutors to ensure that justice is not denied and urged them not to violate the fundamental rights of the accused.

The Chief Judge commended all judges, magistrates, court officials, and the Controller of Correctional Centres in Akwa Ibom Command for their dedication throughout the three-day exercise.

She prayed for the speedy recovery of the released inmates who were ill and for the continued strength of those still in incarceration.

In his remarks, the Controller of Correctional Centres, Akwa Ibom Command, Mr Frank Okonkwo, thanked the Chief Judge for her visit and the goodwill extended to custodial facilities in the state.

Highlighting some of the challenges facing the centres, Okonkwo listed dilapidated infrastructure and a lack of logistics vehicles to transport inmates to court as pressing concerns.

He appealed to the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno, to extend support and assistance to the correctional centres to enhance inmate welfare.

