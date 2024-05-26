The 21-storey smart business complex built by the immediate past administration in Akwa Ibom State has been named after the initiator, Udom Emmanuel, even as it would henceforth be known as ‘Udom Emmanuel Towers’.

This pronouncement was made by the State Governor, Umo Eno during the Anniversary Thanksgiving and Book Presentation Service at the State International Worship Center, Uyo.

Paying glowing tributes to the immediate his predicessor, Eno said his legacies of enduring peace had provided a perfect pedestal for the smooth commencement of his administration, stating that he was working hard to continue developing the state from where his Emmanuel stopped.

“You called it Dakkada Towers, but by the authority conferred on me as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, I rename this 21 storey edifice, Udom Emmanuel Towers, for the works you have done in our state,” he said.

He also commended Emmanuel for the vision of putting up a standard worship center in the state, saying the altar represents the quality of vision God usually revealed to him, during his tenure in office.

“Tomorrow the 27th of May, we are inaugurating the International Airport road which you have called many names.

“If you drive through the road, you will see that it is a very good welcome into the state. It was conceived, started and delivered by my political father, the immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“We have formally asked him and his dear wife to honour us with their presence tomorrow as we commission that Airport Road.”

He said it was a first official invitation to the immediate past Governor to a state function, and “we must really make him know that we love him.”

The Governor who said he was reserving his scorecard for his anniversary speech on the 29th of May, however thanked God and everyone in the state for standing by him to achieve the successes so far.

Speaking at the event, immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel commended Governor Eno for a successful one year in office, attributing his success in the elections to his achievements in office to the Grace of God.

“Even after we had gone through the entire process, someone in Abuja came to tell me that you will be the shortest time Governor of Akwa Ibom State. But that day never came.

“God has been so faithful. All Glory must go to God and not any man,” Emmanuel said.

Accompanied by his wife, Martha, Emmanuel, he thanked the fathers in faith for unanimously standing by Eno, as Governor, adding that it was the first time in the region, for an ordained Pastor to preside over the affairs of a state as Governor.

He thanked God for putting in their heart, the same love he had for Eno, which culminated in the overwhelming support they gave to him at the elections.

The former governor who drew his inference from Romans 16:17-18, he appealed to the Governor to watch out for people whose admonitions and comments are, deceitful, divisive and inflammatory, as such people are not serving God truthfully.

He also harped on Isaiah 31:1, urging the Governor to look unto the Lord alone, who delivered him from all his battles, as only God saves.

“I will share in your burden, I will share in your challenges, I will share in your trying times. I know you call me political father, but I will never be the kind of father who will attempt to press your neck.”

Emmanuel drew the attention of the congregation to 1 Samuel 12:23, and promised to always pray for the success of the Governor, as not doing so, amounts to an abomination before God, adding that God will see him reign in the State for eight years.

“There is a tradition in Akwa Ibom, every other person served eight years, you will never be an exception.

“Thank you so much because so far so good, you have not let us down,” Emmanuel concluded.

In his goodwill message, the Minister of Petroleum(Gas), Obongemem Ekperikpe Ekpo, commended the Governor on his meritorious journey so far and extended the best wishes of the President, Senate President to the continuous success of the Umo Eno’s administration in the state.

He announced a foundation laying ceremony for a logistic solution hub at Ibaka in Mbo local government area.

Highpoint of the occasion was the launch of a book, ‘Umo Eno: and it came to past’, written by the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Anietie Usen to chronicle the processes that led to the emergence of Eno as Governor.