After weeks of extensive deliberation, the Akwa Ibom state House of Assembly has passed the state’s N583.881 billion for the 2022 fiscal year into law, after raising the initial estimate of N582.115, as submitted by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

It was at the 7th Assembly plenary chaired by the Speaker, Mr Aniekan Bassey (Uruan), after the Finance and Appropriation Committee chaired by Mr Uduak Odudoh (Mkpat Enin\Eastern Obolo) had concluded work on the document.

Governor Emmanuel had submitted the estimate to the 26-member House for consideration and passage on October 25, 2021, which was referred to the Odudoh’s committee “for further legislative action”.

However, Odudoh, had while presenting the budget to the Committee of the whole Assembly, impressed it on members to pass the total revised budget outlay of N583.881billion, as reviewed upward by the Committee.

In the revised budget, N281.963 billion has been earmarked as the recurrent expenditure, while N324.918billion would be for the capital projects, amounting to an increase of N4.766billion from the initial budget size.

The House, therefore, approved the increase in the recurrent expenditure to the tune of N1.813billion and the capital expenditure to N2.954billion, thereby raising the total increase to N7.466 billion.

Speaker Bassey commended the Committee for “a thorough work on the appropriation” and stressed the need for all Committees to work in close collaboration for quality laws that would positively affect the lives of the people.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Akwa Ibom Assembly passes N583.881bn 2022 budget into law Akwa Ibom Assembly passes N583.881bn 2022 budget into law Akwa Ibom Assembly passes N583.881bn 2022 budget into law Akwa Ibom Assembly passes N583.881bn 2022 budget into law.