Akwa Ibom: Army probes death of officer set ablaze by wife

Nigerian Army has launched a full-scale investigation into the tragic death of Lieutenant Samson Haruna, a Regimental Medical Officer of the 6 Battalion, 2 Brigade, Uyo, who died from severe burns sustained during a domestic fire incident involving his wife on September 22, 2025.

In a statement issued by Captain Lawal Bala Muhammad, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, the Army confirmed that the officer sustained fatal fire injuries during the incident and was immediately evacuated to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), where he received medical care until his death on October 6, 2025.

“The Nigerian Army commiserates deeply with the family, colleagues, and friends of the deceased officer and prays for the repose of his soul. An investigation was instituted from the onset of the incident to ascertain the circumstances surrounding it, and the outcome will be made public upon conclusion,” the statement read in part.

While the Army maintained that inquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire, the late officer’s wife, Retyit Haruna, has taken to social media to deny allegations that she deliberately set her husband ablaze.

In a viral post titled “I Didn’t Kill Him, Please Nigerians, He Did It to Himself,” Retyit claimed she had endured repeated domestic violence since the early months of their marriage.

According to her account, the altercation on the day of the incident began after the late officer allegedly threatened to set their home on fire and asked her to leave without taking any of her belongings.

“He came home with petrol and said I should leave or else he would set me ablaze. I called our Commanding Officer but couldn’t reach him on time. He accidentally kicked the petrol, and when the lighter fell from his hand, the fire caught,” she wrote.

Retyit said she managed to escape the flames while her husband, who reportedly went back into the house to retrieve his documents, was engulfed in the fire.

The Army has urged the public to remain calm and avoid speculations, assuring that the investigation will be thorough and transparent.

The late Lieutenant Haruna’s death has sparked wide public discussion, with many Nigerians calling for an impartial probe into the incident and better support systems for military families experiencing domestic conflict.