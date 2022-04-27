Akwa-Ibom 2023: Akpanudoedehe picks nomination forms

Immediate past National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, has joined the league of chieftains of the party seeking its governorship ticket.

Akpanudoedehe who recently made a formal declaration for the governorship race in Akwa-Ibom State at Ibom Hall, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State capital, denied instituting court action against the Senator Abdullahi Adamu led National Working Committee.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on March 17, in a suit filed by the factional Chairman, Stephen Ntukekpo, sacked Mr Austin Ekanem and other party executives in the Akwa Ibom State Chapter and ordered him replaced with Honourable Ntukekpo.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, Senator Akpanudoedehe clarified that the suit was at the instance of Honourable Ntukekpo.

The former Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said he was joined as a defendant in the suit in his capacity as National Secretary and also in his personal capacity.

He said: “Well, gentlemen of the press, let me use this opportunity of my nomination form collection and the payment of the nomination form to debunk the impression created by certain quarters that I’m in court with a party. No. It can never be. Having been a National Secretary, I understand the rules.





“I was also part of the decision making that you cannot take your party to court. What we’re doing, we actually were third defendants in the case; that was the case of Stephen Ntukekpo and the party it was him that took the party to court.

“He sued me as a national secretary, they also sued me in my personal capacity. And they actually, in the affidavit that I mentioned in the letter to the national chairman, tried to blackmail my character and my tenure as a national secretary, as a person.

“So I have a duty to defend myself in the Court of Appeals. Not that I initiated a case against the party, I have never, and I am not doing it.

“So that impression is blackmail. It’s not me, and it will never be me. I’m not in the court against my party, I will never do it. I’m a true party man. I’m in court to defend my integrity because of my children and my grandchildren. My character and what I stand for, that’s all.”

The former national secretary of the APC CECPC expressed confidence that in spite of the internal crisis, the APC would unseat the People’s Democratic Party at the next general elections in the South-South state.

“I want to tell you we are ready, we are putting all machinery for reconciliation and I am very very optimistic that we will go into that election as one house unified and fortified.

“I cannot talk about mobilisation. After all, you know, the capacity and belief of the people in me. Akwa Ibom people, everybody believes in me, they’ve been with me since 2009. They’ll continue to support us, and we need everybody. We need people. If you love this party we need to sit as elders, we need to sit down. Look at the way forward. What is in the interest of the party? What do we benefit from? What do we gain?”

Senator Akpanudoedehe further called for the adoption of a direct primary to produce the APC candidate for the governorship race.

“Because of what is going on now, I will appeal for direct primaries, because I don’t want the PDP to take us to a court or anyone to institute a case against us.

“It happened in Rivers, it happened in Zamfara. I don’t want that. We want a direct way. All members, after all, we have a register now, will cast their votes, be well monitored by INEC and be represented by all the candidates, and must be satisfied that the right thing is done. And that will bring unity to the party and that will make us win.

“That’s why the President says that the party should be returned to the grassroots, one man one vote,” he said.

