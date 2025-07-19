Akwa Ibom: 10 more inmates regain freedom in Uyo correctional center

Ten additional inmates were, on Friday, released from the Uyo Correctional Centre, bringing the total number of inmates freed during the Chief Judge’s visit to 83.

Recall that the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom, Justice Ekaette Obot, had previously released a total of 123 inmates from four correctional centers: Uyo, Ikot Ekpene, Eket, and Ikot Abasi.

Of the number, were those who were found to be either seriously sick, lacked convincing evidence and or having overstayed in the centers, considering their level of crime, on Thursday, at the end of a three-day facility tour of correctional centres in the state.

The brake down of the number shows that 62 out of the 123 inmates were released on health grounds, it shows that; four inmates regained freedom in Ikot Abasi custodial centre; 17 inmates were released in Eket centre, 29 in Ikot Ekpene centre, while 73, plus the 10 freed on Friday, making it 83 even as it raised the total number released to 133.

Our Correspondent reports that the CJ’s official visits to the custodial centres across the three senatorial districts began on Monday, July 14 and ended on Thursday, July 17.

The ten additional releases made in Friday, our Correspondent reports were pending cases that required immediate attention and such files were ordered by the Chief Judge to be tidied up and brought to her office for necessary actions.

The chief judge frowned at the fact that most of the offenders had minor offences and had overstayed in the custodial centres considering the enormity of their offences.

Most of those released were on compassionate, health grounds and lack of diligence prosecution.

The CJ, in discharging the inmates in all the centres, charged them to be of good behaviour and shun all acts that might bring them back to the custodial centre.

She expressed displeasure on the number of inmates awaiting trials, some without any charge preferred against them still in custody, with some staying more than the sentence of their crime if convicted.

She tasked prosecutors on the need to ensure that no one was denied justice and they should not infringe on the fundamental rights of the accused.

The Chief Judge commended all the Judges, Magistrates, Court officials and the Controller of Correctional Centre, Akwa Ibom Command for their commitment and steadfastness throughout the three days exercise.

In his remarks, the Controller of Correctional Centre, Akwa Ibom Command, Mr Frank Okonkwo, thanked the Chief Judge for her visit to the facilities and the goodwill extended to the custodial centres in the state.

Highlighting some of the challenges confronting the centres, Okonkwo to include dilapidated facilities and lack of logistics vehicles to convey inmates to court on time.

He appealed to the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno to extend support and assistance to custodial centres in the state to ensure better welfare for inmates.

