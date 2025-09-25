Akure hotel distances self from vice principal’s disappearance

Following the disappearance of Mr Olaloye Olatunde, a Vice-Principal of a secondary school in Ondo State, while attending a training workshop in Akure, the management of Sunview Hotel, where he lodged, has distanced itself from the incident, stressing that all available evidence shows it occurred outside the hotel premises.

Speaking during a press conference, the hotel’s General Manager, Mr Kenneth Ekpeyong, disclosed that the available CCTV footage revealed that Olatunde walked out of the hotel during the training and never returned.

According to the manager, the CCTV evidence had been presented to the State Police Command, which confirmed that Olatunde walked out of the hotel on 28 August and never returned.

Ekpeyong said, “Sunview Hotel has nothing to hide. The entire CCTV recordings were handed over to investigators and shown to the media. They clearly establish that the guest left our premises voluntarily. His disappearance did not happen within Sunview Hotel.”

He explained that Olatunde, who was among 58 participants lodged at the hotel for a one-week training programme, did not settle his bills before he went missing, and the management noticed his absence.

According to Ekpeyong, the hotel, having discharged its duty of care, promptly safeguarded his belongings and escalated the matter to the security authorities when the organisers failed to act.

“In line with our duty of care, we secured his personal effects, advised organisers to involve the police, and when they declined, we reported the matter ourselves.

“We even petitioned through the Office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police. These steps demonstrate our transparency and proactive commitment to assisting investigations,” the GM added.

The case has since been referred to the anti-kidnapping unit of the Ondo State Police Command, while the Department of State Services (DSS) is conducting a parallel inquiry.

While sympathising with Olatunde’s family, the hotel stressed that, legally, it cannot be held liable for events that took place outside its premises.

“We have learnt hard lessons from this experience, and we are taking steps to ensure such an incident never happens again.

“We feel the pain of the family and pray for his safe return. However, it is important to state unequivocally that this incident did not occur within Sunview Hotel, and we have fully met our legal and moral obligations,” Ekpeyong said.

He further disclosed that the hotel has reinforced its security infrastructure by expanding CCTV coverage and adopting cloud-based storage to strengthen accountability and guest safety.

Sunview Hotel urged the public to rely on verified information from security agencies, warning against speculation that could misrepresent facts.

“Our reputation has been built on trust and quality service for decades. We remain committed to upholding the highest standard of safety and cooperation with law enforcement,” the GM concluded.

