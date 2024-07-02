Eminent Nigerians, including Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume; former governors, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; and traditional rulers, among others, will on Thursday converge in Abuja, the Federal Capital, at a forum to debate the performance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration since his assumption of office on May 29 last year.

The forum, which is the first edition of the Prof. Emeka Umerah Annual Public Lecture, will, in particular, appraise how the policies and programmes of the administration have impacted all sectors of the nation’s economy and the living standards of Nigerians in the last year.

A statement issued by the organiser of the event, Comrade Eric Oluwole, a copy of which was made available to newsmen on Tuesday, made this known, assuring that the forum would make an objective assessment of the efforts of the administration’s various activities towards building a prosperous Nigeria that would cater for all the citizens without discrimination.

According to him, dignitaries at the event where Sen. Akume will be the keynote speaker, with ex-Governor of Edo State, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, a former Labour leader, and Prof. Sam Amadi being among the guest speakers, include the revered Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolopolo, Ewuare ll; Emir of Dutsi, Jigawa State, Alhaji Hamim Nuhu Sanusi; and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers and the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji (Dr) Yahaya Abubakar, who are Royal Fathers of the Day.

“The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and Chief Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo will be the Father and Mother of the Day, respectively.

“Prince (Engnr) Arthur Eze OFR and FCT Minister Chief Nyesom Wike will be the Special Guests of Honour,” Oluwole said in the statement.

Speaking further, Oluwole said that the forum would be a form of honour and solidarity with the President Tinubu administration’s efforts towards achieving the campaign objectives as contained in his 2023 Renewed Hope Policy Document.

“At the public forum, which will be the first of its kind in Nigeria under this dispensation, eminent Nigerians invited from across the commanding heights of the nation’s socio-economy will brainstorm on the activities of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“They will assess the administration’s performance against the background of President Tinubu’s 2023 Renewed Hope Policy Document, a comprehensive and unique policy package meant to accelerate development in all sectors of the economy and make life more abundant for all Nigerians, irrespective of social status, place of origin, or any other ephemeral and superficial differences.

“Also, they will examine the challenges confronting the administration, which were mainly inherited from the immediate former President Muhammadu Buhari administration, and the cumulative problems of successive administrations.

“They will also highlight specific areas of the economy that need urgent attention by the Federal Government, with a view to building a new Nigeria, our fatherland, where no one will be oppressed,” he said.

“Also, speakers at the forum will assess the Tinubu administration’s efforts towards building a new Nigeria, which will be a haven for both the weak and strong alike, of which we will all be proud, and whose citizens will henceforth be respected across the world.

“They will examine the administration’s performance against the backdrop of the inauguration of some newly completed projects by President Tinubu to mark his first year in office and its highlighted strings of achievements since May 29 last year,” he added.

The organiser stated that speakers at the event scheduled to take place at the Transport Holton Hotel in Abuja would also “examine the achievements of the Tinubu administration, especially considering the numerous socioeconomic challenges confronting it, principal among which are the worrisome security challenges rocking the country.”

“This exercise will enable them to make far-reaching and appropriate recommendations, which, believably, will go a long way in assisting the administration in taking the right steps forward towards achieving the objectives of the 2023 Renewed Hope Policy Document, to build a stronger, more united, and more prosperous Nigeria,” the statement said.

Prof. Umerah is an American-based Nigerian Professor of Medicine, philanthropist, and activist, and also the President and Executive Programme Director of the Public Policy Advocacy and Research Council, Inc. (PPARC), a non-partisan political think tank aiding policymakers in the research and advocacy of public policy, research, and education in the United States.

