Akufo-Addo declares seven days of national mourning over death of Jerry Rawlings

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo has declared seven days of national mourning following the death of former president, Jerry Rawlings.

73-year-old Rawlings was said to have died of COVID-19 complications at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) in Accra on Thursday.

Announcing Rawlings’ death in a letter he personally signed, President Akufo-Addo said he has ordered that all Ghana’s national flags should fly at half-mast across the country.

In the letter titled “President Akufo-Addo Announces the Death of Former President Jerry John Rawlings,” the president and his vice also suspended all political campaigns for the same period.

The letter reads: “It is with great sadness that I announce to the nation that the 1st President of the 4th Republic, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, has joined his ancestors.

“This tragic event occurred at 10:10am on Thursday, 12th November 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, where the former President was receiving treatment, after a short illness.

“I convey the deep sympathies of Government and the people of Ghana to his wife, the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, and family of the late President, in these difficult times.

“I have directed that all national flags should fly at half-mast for the next seven (7) days in all parts of the country, and have declared seven days of national mourning from Friday, 13th November to Friday, 20th November.

“In honour of the memory of former President Rawlings, the Vice President and I have suspended our political campaigns for same period.

“Government will work closely with the family of President Rawlings on the arrangements for a fitting State Funeral for the late President, and will keep the nation informed accordingly.

“A great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the Almighty until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall meet again. Amen!”

