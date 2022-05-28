Akpanudoedehe says Akwa-Ibom APC primary a sham, vows to challenge result

Immediate past national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant in Akwa-Ibom State, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, has dismissed the primary conducted in the state as a sham.

The election Committee led by Tunde Ajibulu, on Friday has produced Mr. Akanimo Udofia, as APC governorship candidate.

But Akpanudoedehe in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen alleged connivance against him.

Akpanudoedehe in his statement disclosed that the Election Committee agreed with authorities of the Nigeria Police, the Directorate of State Services (DSS) and the REC to postpone the election on the scheduled date based on the claim by INEC Resident Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Mike Iginni that he was traumatized.

The former national secretary said he was surprised to hear that Mr. Udofia was pronounced winner of the election that all agreed to put on hold till the following day.

His statement read in part: “He communicated his decision via a telephone call to the INEC Resident Commissioner in Akwa Ibom State (Mr Mike Igini), in the presence of the State Commissioner of Police (Mr Andrew Aighemene), both of who were in the Sheer-Grace Arena venue where the event was supposed to hold.





“The decision also, communicated well after midnight, was announced to the national and state press outfits which were present, by the INEC Resident Commissioner, in the presence of the Commissioner of Police, and teeming party loyalists.

“This therefore advised the termination of any further proceedings for the day, on the strength of which parties retired for the night, with the expectation of communication on a new date, and other details for the exercise.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“It was therefore with utter dismay and consternation that I awoke to reports of the conclusion of the primaries by the same committee members who were safely in the protective custody of the DSS for the night; and the announcement of results by the Chairman of the Committee, alloting majority votes to Mr Akanimo Udofia.

“One is forced to wonder how on earth such illegality could be taken to represent the conduct of a democratic process supposed to be free, fair and lawful.

“One wonders how such brazen criminality, godlessness, and show of absolute disregard for the laws which govern the party and the conduct of its democratic processes, could be reported as proper and lawful.

“One wonders how credible leaders could ever be produced in any society which employs the vehicles of blackmail, insensitivity, illegality and extremely wicked desperation and depravity, to foist political representatives on a people.

“I wish by this statement to intimate the public with the facts of what transpired on May 26th, 2022, and which dubious social media reports acknowledge as the exercise of an acceptable democratic process.

“The architects of all the illegalities, who have notched up the dubious distinction of always behind the perpetration of this level, and more, of ungodliness and impunity over several years in the past, are at it again.

“They would then go ahead to blackmail me with the allegation of compromise or negotiation with interests opposed to that of my party, in their bid to conceal their dubious roles and inveigh the disdain of the public against me.

“The present occurrences are another episode in their despicable series.

“I wish by this statement also, to assure the public of my decision to resort to appeals at the highest levels to every authority directly or remotely invested with the power to investigate the sham which has occurred, with a view to full redress.

“I also extend my gratitude to my teeming supporters and loyalists, who stood firm on the side of the law and the regulations which govern our Party, to resist within lawful contexts, the illegalities that occured.

“I thank them for their unflinching support for me and my political bids over the years, and urge them to exercise all lawful restraints while the expected authorities look into the matter.

“I believe justice will be done.”