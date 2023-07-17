Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Sunday visited Alema of Warri, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan and his wife, Barr Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan at their country home in the Maitama area of Abuja, to felicitate them on occasion of their son, Prince Reign-Emmanuel’s first birthday.

Decked in blue attire, Akpabio, accompanied by eight other members of the 10th Senate, wine and dined with the royal family while praying for God’s wisdom upon the celebrant.

He recognised being a close friend of the family having attended the wedding in Kogi early last year adding that he is proud to witness the first birthday of the celebrity couple’s son Reign-Emmanuel.

He also celebrated with the family for baby Reign’s milestone and prayed for prosperity good health and love over them.

“May Reign grow in God’s protection and wisdom to be a star of his generation,” Akpabio said.

In his closing remarks, Akpabio also prayed for the families of his colleagues, President Tinubu and Nigerians at large

“May you all experience God’s grace at your time of need and peace at home and our dear country,” he added.

Notable people at the event include former national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), John Oyegun, Senator David Jimkuta (Taraba South), Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South), Senator Rufai Hanga (Kano Central), among others.

