Akpabio promises to address infrastructural deficit in Ini LGA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Senator Godswill Akpabio has promised to work with a federal agency, Border Communities Development Commission to address the infrastructural deficit plaguing Ini Local Government Area especially the border communities.

Akpabio made the pledge during his tour of wards in Ini Local Government Area comprising 10 wards in preparation for the February 25 election which he is the APC candidate for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State, however, disclosed to the people that there is an agency called Border Communities Development Commission which addresses the needs of border communities including road infrastructure and electricity.

He lamented that Akwa Ibom people do not benefit from the agency because they have neither knowledge of its existence nor access, pointing out that he is returning to the Senate with knowledge and experience.

Senator Akpabio said he would leverage on his experience and vast contact to bring federal presence to Ini Local Government Area especially Usuk Ukwok which is a border community.