A socio-political group, the Southern Nigeria Youth Assembly has told people calling for Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s resignation to allow and encourage him to do his job “other than subjecting him to unnecessary and selfish criticism aimed at only distracting the senate from carrying out their legislative duties”.

The Spokesperson of the group and south-south zonal chairman, Comrade George Udom described the call as “a jovial comment”, and distraction.

Also speaking, the Southeast zonal chairman, Hon. Ikenna Alozie noted that Akpabio condemned in totality the call for the resignation of the Senate president, stating that Akpabio is known to be a jovial and kind-hearted politician who has helped many Nigerians positively to achieve their dreams.

Similarly, the southwest zonal chairman Amb Kunle Thomas said Sen Akpabio is innocent and did not commit any crime in the announcement he made on the floor of the senate, pointing out that paying allowances is an age-long tradition in the National Assembly.

“Many Nigerians lack the knowledge of how civil service works. The senators are on salaries and other entitlements due to them,” he said.

The group had earlier through their President, Engr. Njoku Moses Chuks passed a vote of confidence on Sen. Akpabio and all other senators of the 10th National Assembly for initiating people-oriented legislation.

