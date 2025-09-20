Akpabio, Gov Ododo eulogise Oluremi Tinubu at 65

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, have eulogised the Wife of the President, Senator Remi Tinubu on her 65th birthday.

A statement by Hon Eseme Eyiboh, Special Adviser Media and Publicity Office of the President of the Senate said, Akpabio, in a congratulatory message personally signed by him, described the First Lady, who turns 65 today, September 21, 2025, as a radiation of love and a philanthropist of note.

“Your Excellency, our dear Mother of the Nation, Wife of the President and First Lady of the Nation, Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu is a loving mother, the pillar of love and strength to the husband, the downtrodden and the nation at large.

“You’ve proven time and again, that love and the milk of kindness flow endlessly in your veins. Right from when you served as the First Lady of Lagos State, later as a Senator and now as First Lady of the Nation, your goodwill and undiluted love have been well acknowledged, especially through the Renewed Hope Initiative Empowerment Programme,” Akpabio said.

He also applauded the First Lady for “providing the desired home support and love that gives her husband, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that desired impetus to serve the nation effectively.

“On behalf of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the entire National Assembly, my family, and constituents, I extend warmest congratulations to you on your 65th birthday. Your life has been a testament to dedication, compassion, and service to our great nation,” Akpabio said.

He further eulogised Mrs Tinubu, saying: “As a seasoned politician, Senator, and First Lady, your contributions to women’s empowerment, youth development, and education are invaluable. Your commitment to humanitarian causes and philanthropy has positively impacted countless lives.”

The Senate President wished the First Lady good health, joy, and continued strength as she supports her husband in delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“May your birthday be filled with love, laughter, and celebration.

“Happy 65th birthday, First Lady, Distinguished Senator Oluremi Tinubu. We value your service to the nation.”

Also, in another statement, the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, congratulated the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Her Excellency Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, on the occasion of her 65th birthday, describing her as “an Amazon and a source of inspiration to millions of Nigerians.”

In a goodwill message personally signed by him, Governor Ododo extolled the virtues of the First Lady, noting that her life has been defined by impact, devotion to God, and unwavering service to the nation.

“Your Excellency, we celebrate a life of compassion, exemplary strength, and dedication to the welfare of women, children, and the less privileged. You continue to inspire hope across Nigeria,” the Governor said.

While praying for God’s continued blessings upon Senator Tinubu, Ododo remarked that at 65, the First Lady embodies the grace of God and the testimony of a purposeful life.

He expressed confidence that the First Lady will continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and champion noble causes that will further uplift the nation.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Kogi State, I heartily rejoice with you, and I pray that the Almighty will grant you many more years in good health, wisdom, and strength,” Ododo added.

