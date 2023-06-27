The President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio has called on Nigerians to be patient and support the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Senator Akpabio made the call in his 2023 Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigeria.

“I most happily join Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Ummah, in celebrating this year’s Sallah festival.

“I especially rejoice with our dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he celebrates the first Eid-el-Kabir as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also congratulate the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on the occasion of the celebrations of an important pillar of Islam.

“As we join our Muslim brethren to observe this day, the essence of the season which underscores our submission to the will of the Almighty God and the importance of sacrifice in our daily life should not be lost on us.

“I salute the resilience and patriotism of Nigerians in the face of the current challenges facing our nation. We should all see it as part of the process of nation-building.

“In just a few weeks since his inauguration, President Tinubu has taken some bold steps which have been globally acclaimed as being in the right direction.

“Even though the measures bring with them some inconveniences, I earnestly appeal to fellow Nigerians to look at the larger picture of the expected outcomes, be patient with the new government and give it their full support to take Nigeria out of the woods.

“The 10th National Assembly will do its utmost to provide President Tinubu-led government complementary support through necessary legislative interventions for the benefit of Nigerians.





“We will, in the process, ensure inclusivity, fairness and justice for Nigerians through legislations,” he stressed.

In related development, the Wife of the Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru also felicitated with Muslim women urging them to use Eid-el-Kabir festival to show love to every Nigerian irrespective of their tribe and religion for the peace, growth and development of Ebonyi and Nigeria.

This was contained in a Statement signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday by the Press Secretary to the wife of Governor Nnenna Oshibe after the women led by Hajia Nkiruka Abass, paid a courtesy visit to her office, New Government House, Centenary City, Abakaliki.

According to Mrs Nwifuru, there is need to live in peace with one another in the State and urged the women to demonstrate the virtues of love and sacrifice to every tribe which are the hallmarks of Eid-el-Kabir festival.

She however thanked the Muslim community for their support to the All Progressive Congress (APC) during the 2023 general election in the State and promised to always support them.

