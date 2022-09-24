Akpabio felicitates Akwa Ibom indigenes on state’s 35th Anniversary

The immediate past Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio has felicitated the Government and the good people of Akwa Ibom State on the occasion of the 35th-anniversary celebration of the creation of the state.

The immediate past Minister, Niger Delta Ministry appreciates the administration of the former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida GCFR, which saw the birth of the state, noting “from the year our dear state was created 35 years ago, successive governments, which I had the privilege to head one, had put in their best to make the state what it is today.

“Much progress has been made in the area of education, health, social and economic development, and as far as I know, the best is yet to come for our beloved state and our dear country.” He stated.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Jackson Udom, quoted the former Senate Minority Leader as saying, “Thirty-five years ago, we commenced the journey for a collective identity, which was intended to put our destinies in our hands through our leaders, in order to give our children, the youth, the women and unborn generations, a sense of ownership and pride in the affairs of the state.

“My tenure, (2007-2015) as the governor, undoubtedly witnessed the era of Uncommon Transformation, when development in all facets of our lives was unleashed on the state and our people were not just better for it but also gained National and International recognition.

“Let me, therefore, congratulate the Governor, Members of the State Executive Council, Lawmakers, Royal Fathers, Stakeholders and Citizens of our dear state on this 35th Anniversary of our statehood,” Akpabio recalled.

The Presidential Aspirant in the recently concluded primary Election also prayed for peace, unity and development of the state, saying that as a people, the state should continue to embrace the slogan of Forward Ever, Backward Never! in the development strides of the state.

