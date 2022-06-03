Akpabio cautions APC delegates against election of wrong candidates, proffers panacea to insecurity

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Godswill Akpabio has advised the delegates not to elect the wrong candidate in the forthcoming National convention of the party scheduled to hold at Eagle square, Abuja next week.

Giving the advice at a parley with the stakeholders and the 99 delegates drawn from the 33 local government areas of the state, Akpabio stated such a decision portend danger not only to the party but to the country as a whole.

He said the delegates have been saddled with the responsibility of electing a rightful candidate that would fly the flag of the party in the 2023 general election.

Akpabio who promised to bring into bear his wealth of experience as two terms governor of Akwa Ibom state said if entrusted with their votes, he would transform the country as he did in Akwa Ibom State.

The former governor who noted with dismay the level of insecurity nationwide said his administration would use the same security template suggested to late President Umaru YarAdua’s administration to address the situation.

According to him, the Country is in dire need of a focused leadership that will reshape the economy and create jobs for the teeming youths.





With job creation, the issue of banditry and other related vices will become a thing of the past.

As a-2 term governor of Akwa Ibom state, my achievements are there as a testament to my ability to transform the country, if given the opportunity.

As a Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, we were able to address the problem of insecurity through the introduction of the Amnesty Programme. As of today, the issue of militancy is gradually becoming a thing of the past.

I am here to solicit votes while I am promising not to let you down.

Also, he commended the members of the party on their choice of Senator Teslim Folarin as the governorship candidate of the party.

With the emergence of Folarin as the candidate of the party, you have made the right choice he is somebody that I have known for years, as well as attest to his ability.

He has all it takes to transform Oyo State.

In his address, Senator Folarin described the presidential aspirant as a tested hand and somebody who has a passion for the development of the country.

