Akpabio asks Ijaw youths protesting IYC president’s abduction to suspend action

The Minister, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has urged protesting youths from the Niger Delta to end the protest to ensure sustainable peace in the region.

The Niger Delta youths took to the street after the President of Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Peter Igbifa, was kidnapped on his way to Abuja.

The minister while addressing representatives of IYC in Abuja, expressed fears that the protest if allowed to continue might be hijacked by hoodlums who may cause havoc.

Akpabio, who remarked that the Niger Delta which has been one of the most peaceful regions in the country, should not allow itself to be plunged into crisis, promising that the issues tabled by the youth from the region will be addressed.

According to him, a board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will be constituted after the forensic audit ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akpabio recalled that the audit exercise was to be completed within six months. But he regretted that the exercise was extended by three months due to the difficult nature of the job.

He disclosed that the auditors have already submitted two interim reports to Buhari, adding that by July, the auditors are expected to submit their final report to pave way for the inauguration of the board.

Responding on behalf of IYC, the National Spokesperson, Ebilade Ekerefe, appealed to the Federal government and security agencies to rescue the President of the council, Igbifa who was abducted on Tuesday morning.

Ekerefa noted that the Igbifa was on his way to Abuja to lead the council to the discussion with the Minister of Niger Delta when the unfortunate incident took place.

He, however, called on their protesting members in the region to remain calm and peaceful because the issue of the constitution of the board of NDDC which ignited the protest is being addressed by the Federal Government through the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

