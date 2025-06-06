Akol commends Tinubu’s govt, congratulates Muslims on Sallah

Prof. Siji Olamiju Akol, former House of Representatives candidate for Oriade/Obokun in the 2019 general election, has praised the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for its commitment to good governance.

In a statement released in Osogbo, Osun State, Akol congratulated Muslims on the Ileya Festival, wishing them Eid-Mubarak.

Akol urged Muslims to use this occasion to pray for Nigeria and its leadership. He highlighted the government’s achievements, noting that citizens can access fuel without difficulty and that food prices have decreased, enabling families to celebrate together. These efforts, Akol said, demonstrate good government’s dedication to the welfare of its citizens.

“The opposition should acknowledge the government’s efforts and appreciate its successes,” Akol said.

“Undoubtedly, President Tinubu is building a nation that every Nigerian can be proud of. His leadership is a testament to good governance.”

He also commended Tinubu’s administration for its commitment to the well-being of Nigerians.

