Akoko APC adopts Tinubu as sole candidate, passes vote of confidence in Aiyedatiwa

Political leaders under the Akoko Political Leaders Forum, comprising members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, have unanimously adopted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s sole presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general election.

They also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, lauding him for putting the state on the global map through strides in socio-economic, political, commercial, and infrastructural development.

The resolution was made during the maiden meeting of APC leaders and stakeholders from the four local government areas of Akoko land, held on Sunday in Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of the state.

Convener of the meeting, former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, declared that the people of Akoko had resolved to support President Tinubu for a second term to enable him complete his economic reforms and consolidate on his current achievements.

Other top political figures who were represented at the gathering include the Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Senator Jide Ipinsagba, and Hon. Adegboyega Adefarati, representing Akoko South-West/Akoko South-East Federal Constituency. All four Akoko council chairmen and numerous current and former public office holders were also in attendance.

Olabimtan emphasized that halting Tinubu’s economic reforms mid-way would be detrimental to the nation’s progress, stressing that the President had steered Nigeria through difficult times and firmly placed it on the path of recovery and growth.

“Akoko people have spoken in one voice. President Tinubu should be adopted by all as the sole APC presidential candidate for the 2027 election. You don’t change a winning team,” Olabimtan said.

He described Tinubu as “a visionary, forthright, courageous, and reform-driven leader”, adding that the President’s efforts to block revenue leakages had significantly improved government earnings.

“Mr President is intentional about the country’s future and is working toward leaving a lasting legacy,” he added.

On the need for unity among Akoko politicians, Olabimtan said the meeting served as a “family reunion” to promote dialogue, collaboration, and inclusive politics, urging an end to factionalism.

“There is strength in unity. According to Ecclesiastes 4:12, ‘when people work together, they can overcome any challenge.’ Let us come together to develop Akoko land and create a better future for the next generation.”

Also speaking at the event, former lawmaker Akogun Gbenga Omole hailed Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership style, noting his commitment to completing inherited projects and initiating new ones for the benefit of the people.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa is not leaving any project abandoned. His dedication to the state’s development shows that Ondo is in safe hands. We must support him to ensure he enjoys a peaceful and successful tenure,” Omole said.

The forum concluded with a renewed call for party loyalty, grassroots mobilization, and support for developmental initiatives across the four local governments of Akoko land.

