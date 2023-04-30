The kingmakers, who categorically stated that the installation of new monarch in the town followed the due process, applauded the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for his kindness and straightforwardness in steering the state’s ship.

They prayed God to fortify him the more to be able to take the state to the promised land, saying he is a leader who believes in due process.

Odofin of Ikirun land and a top kingmaker in the town, Chief Rasidi Diekola, while speaking on behalf of other kingmakers, said what we need now is for the government to vacate its executive order and return the king to his palace because he was wholeheartedly loved by the community people.

Also Commenting on the issue, a legal icon to the installed king of the community, Oba Yinusa Kadiri, Barrister Muhydeen Adeoye argued that due process was followed before the new king was installed.

He appealed to the appropriate authorities in the state to vacate its executive order on the kingship issue of the ancient, for all necessary steps were taken by all the party concerns before being installed and presented with a staff of authority by the government itself.

It will be recalled that Prince Yinusa Kadiri, from Obaara Ruling House, was nominated by the kingmakers on November 18, 2021, after an earlier judgment of an Osun State High Court, sitting in Osogbo in his favour, but his legitimacy as the right occupant of the stool was challenged by Gboleru Ruling House in a suit no: HIK/28/2021 before the court but the suit was dismissed by Justice Sikiru of an Osun State High Court, sitting in Ikire.

However, Gboleru insisted in a suit filed by Chief Adebayo Adenipekun, SAN, that it was unlawful for Obaara to be given the chance to produce the next Akirun following the demise of the late Oba Rauf Adedeji affirming that, going by the existing Chieftaincy Declaration, it was the turn of Gboleru Ruling House to produce the next Akinrun.

Others joined in the matter as respondents include: Mogaji Obaara Ruling House, Muibi Arise, Osun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, and Governor of Osun State. Counsel to the 1st, 7th to 12th Defendants led by Mogaji Muibi Arise of the Obaara Ruling House, Muhydeen Adeoye, challenged the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter on the ground that the issues involved had been long decided in another suit no. HIK/9/2021.ML Also, the state government, through Mr. Bamidele Salawu from the Ministry of Justice, who represented the Attorney General, Osun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy, and Governor of Osun State, challenged the court jurisdiction to hear the matter. He disclosed that the plaintiffs failed to comply with the requirements of the provisions of the Chief Law of Osun State. In his judgment, Justice Oke dismissed the matter saying it was tantamount to abuse of the court process and multiplicity of actions.

