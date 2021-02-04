Akirun of Ikirun joins his ancestors

The Akirun of Ikirun, Oba AbdulRauf Olawale Adedeji, on Wednesday night joined his ancestors.

The traditional ruler according to palace sources, gave up the ghost around 11.00 pm of the day after a brief illness.

It was further gathered that the late oba ascended the throne of his forefathers in 1991 and he died at the age of 78.

Before his death, he was a strong supporter of the All Progressives Congress party in the state and was also he a prominent member of the Osun State Council of Obas.

Details later…