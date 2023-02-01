Akinyemi’s book, The King’s Child, focuses on positive moulding of children’s character

A review of Tofunmi Akinyemi’s book, ‘The King’s Child,’ by Adewale Oshodi.

Tofunmi Akinyemi’s book, The King’s Child, focuses on bringing the best out of children by helping them understand their personal worth, the need to live godly, and in consideration for other people. The book consists of 48 pages made up of six chapters.

The author, through Merriam-Webster Dictionary, defines a king as “a male ruler of a country who usually inherits his position and rules for life,”; while the Cambridge English Dictionary describes a Queen as “a woman who rules a country because she has been born into a Royal family or a woman who is married to a King.”

Akinyemi educates the reader by stating that there are some countries of the world which are ruled by Kings and Queens. Some of these are Andorra, Austria, Bahrain, Cambodia, Denmark, England, Kuwait, Malaysia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Samoa, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Swaziland, Sweden, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, etc.

She goes further to state that while there are kings on earth, there is the King of all the earth. To engage the reader, she asks, “Are you surprised that there is the King Who is greater and more powerful than all the rulers of this world; even the rulers of powerful and popular nations like England, America, Germany, or China? Yes, there is.…”

The author buttresses this with the Biblical quotation from the Book of Psalm 47 verses 7 and 8, which says: “For God is the King of all the earth; … God reigns over the nations; God sits on His holy Throne.” She then focuses on the attributes a child is expected to portray to become the child of this great King of all the earth!

Akinyemi stated in the Book that the King’s Child does not live carelessly; and therefore, admonishes the reader to be a King’s Child by living godly and working hard in their studies. Some of the other admonitions to children are: Prompt attendance to their school assignments, helping their parents with household chores, shunning examination malpractices, being neat and modest in dressing, obedience to parents and school authorities, responsible handling of family and public properties, balanced self-esteem; not feeling inferior or superior to anyone, being careful of the type of friend one keeps.

Others include, to be humble, kind, and polite in relating with others; doing unto others as you want them to do to you, to make time for physical exercises and relaxation. As the saying goes, “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” etc.

The book’s title, ‘The King’s Child’ can be very inviting to a child; as being a prince or princess is seen as a touch of class, because kingship is associated with prestige and wealth.

The book’s back cover is colourful, attractive, and child- friendly; this can whet a child’s reading appetite.





Furthermore, on the cover design is a crown, which is a symbol of nobility and authority; therefore, its presence on the book’s cover can attract children to its content. Everybody, including children feel good with having a form of power and prestige.

The simplicity of the book’s presentation makes it easy for children to understand and embrace. Also, the author gave the definitions of some words to help children understand the book and increase their vocabulary level.

Akinyemi’s book will be a great tool in helping a child to have a well-rounded development and grow up to become an adult with a balanced personality. However, it will be an added advantage if the next edition of the book can include some colourful illustrations inside; this will further encourage a child to read it.

In conclusion, ‘The King’s Child’ by Tofunmi Akinyemi is a must-have for children. It will positively mould their character, help them realise early in life that they have a purpose on earth, and make them useful citizens in the society.

