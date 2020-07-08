Akinyele killings: Culprits have been arrested ― Owoseni

The Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Security, Fatai Owoseni, on Wednesday declared that peace will now reign in Akinyele as those responsible for the dastardly act of rape and killing in communities across the local government area have all been arrested.

Owoseni made this known while speaking at a Town Hall session themed tackling insecurity in Akinyele, organised for stakeholders in Akinyele communities by JAMZ 100.1 FM, adding that all required steps have been taken to ensure the experience of the last one month doesn’t occur again in the area.

According to him, the culprit had led security operatives to all those aiding him including a herbalist and the police will give out details to the public soon.

Owoseni, however, urged that while the government and security agencies have put in the right mechanism to ensure that such crime does not become a norm in the community, people also have a role to play in ensuring that they secure their environment because security can only be effective when all stakeholders collaborate.

In his welcome address, the General Manager of JAMZ 100.1 FM, Tony Awobode stated that as an organisation domiciled in Akinyele, it is concerned about the security of the area and urged people to give out the required information to help security agencies do their work effectively.

Also speaking, the caretaker chairmen of Akinyele West, Taoheed Jimoh Adedigba; Akinyele East, Muyiwa Ogunrinde and Akinyele South, Ahmed Kazeem, thanked the government for its concerted efforts in ensuring that the perpetrators of heinous crimes in the community were arrested.

They further urged members of the society to be security conscious and be vigilant, asking that no one should cover up vices in the society while they called that all members should see happenings in the community as their problem.

In addition, they urged that people should not leave their children alone in deserted areas, adding that while the government has ensured that security of lives and properties is guaranteed, each person should endeavour to play their part in securing the society.

On her part, the member representing Ogbomoso North in the state House of Assembly and chairman, House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Olawumi Oladeji, expressed appreciation to the governor for putting a round peg in a round hole especially in the area of security, adding that every arm of government had been on their toes since the first incident occurred in Akinyele.

According to her, the Special Adviser on Security has used his wealth of experience in tackling the issue on grave insecurity in Akinyele but people should know that while it is over, they should not relent and be constantly on the edge and vigilant to strange happenings in their environment

Speaking on the development, the Oniroko of Iroko, Oba Olasunkanmi Abioye, said traditional rulers took many steps to put an end to the situation but asked that security agents should engage in constant patrol into interior communities rather than stay on the express, adding that interior communities like Ikereju, Ijaiye and others need security presence to dislodge gathering of criminally minded people.

Oba Abioye also asked the government not to think that the issue is over because communities in the area still suffer a high rate of kidnapping and invasion by killer Fulani herdsmen while he also asked traditional rulers to conduct a deep research before giving out chieftaincy honour to people to avoid infiltration of bad eggs and urged traditional rulers to live up to their responsibilities.

The Alakinyele of Akinyele, Oba James Odeniran frowned at the manner media reported the killings in the local government adding that media reports have given Akinyele town a bad name.

He reiterated that Akinyele community is a separate community under the local government and most cases did not happen in their community but media refused to site cases well when there are many communities under the local government.

Representatives of the Seriki Sasa Alhaji Kazeem Yao, religious leaders, Vigilante groups, landlord association, Justice Development and Peace Commission, traditionalists and the Police Area Commander for Moniya, all spoke on the way forward in ensuring that Akinyele community is secured and criminals are sent packing.

