Akintunde lauds Dapo Abiodun over board appointments, adire uniform

The Chief Executive Officer of Aerofield Homes and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Armstrong ’Tope Akintunde has lauded the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for running an all inclusive government with the appointments made into various boards of parastatals and agencies, by those who would bring their experiences to bear on the progress of the state.

Mr Akintunde equally commended Governor Abiodun’s efforts towards putting the Adire fabric on the global stage with the launch of Adire Ogun Digital Market, saying that the initiative would no doubt lead to increase in access to buying the Adire fabric from anywhere in the world and bringing about job creation and economic prosperity to the state.

Akintunde gave this commendation while speaking with the journalists on Friday in Abeokuta. He explained that “I am really glad with how Governor Dapo Abiodun has gone with the appointment of people into boards of agencies and commissions. He has picked them across party divide, giving credence to his promise to run a government of inclusion.

“The governor has equally latched on to the abundant talents of youths in the state giving many of them the opportunity to contribute to his agenda of “Building our Future Together” by appointing them as members of these boards. I really commend the governor for the confidence reposed in these people and I am sincerely confident that these people will also do their best to support the governor in lifting the state higher.”

Akintunde also praised Governor Abiodun for leveraging on technology to make quality Adire fabric which is traditionally made in the state to now be available the world over with the launch of Adire Ogun Digital Market, saying that this commendable step would boost the sales of adire fabric, create more job opportunities and ultimately increase prosperity of the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE