Akintoye’s deputy, spokesperson resign from Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide

The Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, the umbrella body of the Yoruba self-determination struggle, Professor Wale Adeniran, has resigned from his position.

Adeniran, who is the pioneer Commissioner for Education of Osun State, resigned from his position, 48 hours after the spokesperson of the group, Maxwell Adeleye, resigned from his position.

Though Adeleye’s resignation was rejected by the Worldwide Executive Council of the self-determination group, he had yet to accept it as of the time of filing this report.

In a letter of resignation, Adeniran, a native of Ile/Ife, Osun State, said notwithstanding his resignation, he shall remain a staunch member of Ilana Omo Oodua.

The two paragraphs letter reads “Dear Professor Banji Akintoye, as a matter of principle, I hereby give notice of my resignation from the position of Deputy Alana, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, with effect from Sunday, November 6, 2022.

“However, given my irrevocable commitment to the realisation of an independent and sovereign Yoruba Nation-state, separate from Nigeria, I hereby affirm that I remain a dedicated and staunch member of our freedom-fighting organization, Ilana Omo Oduduwa,” the letter said.

While Adeniran said he was resigning based on “principle,” Adeleye, said he was resigning based on what “only him, Professor Banji Akintoye and Almighty God knows.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Leaders Handle Criticism

Criticism is the leader’s unwritten recompense. Leaders are criticized for issues they have control over as well as those about which they can do nothing. They are criticized for the sublime…

2023: Tinubu Plans Budgetary Expansion To Stimulate Economic Growth

In continuation of our analysis of presidential candidates’ economic plans which started last week with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s economic blueprint, today we consider the economic agenda of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu…

DisCos Pay Over N212billion To NBET In 6 Months

Between January and June 2022, electricity distribution companies (DisCos) paid N212billion of their total invoice to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) , reports have shown…