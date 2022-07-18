Akintoye dissolves Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide executive council

The Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide and leader of Yoruba Nation Self-Determination struggle, Professor Banji Akintoye, has dissolved the worldwide executive council of Ilana Omo Oodua with immediate effect.

Addressing members of the worldwide executive council at a meeting held on Monday, Akintoye announced that an Interim Management Council shall be constituted shortly to retool, reinvent and rebrand the apex body of the Yoruba nation agitation for the optimal gain of the Yoruba people.

According to a statement by Maxwell Adeleye on behalf of the Alana-in-council, Akintoye said the Interim Management Council would work with him to conduct a new election that will usher in a new worldwide executive council.

The dissolution, according to Akintoye, excludes the ex-officios who are homeland states and diaspora coordinators.

Akintoye thanked the members of the dissolved council for their contributions to the development of Yorubaland and wished them best of luck in their future endeavours.