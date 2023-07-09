A United States of America (US) based Chief of Ibadanland and public relations expert, Chief Laja Akintayo has given kudos to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, CFR over the crowing of the members of his Advisory Council as Royal Majesties, describing the move as historical and forward-looking.

Akintayo, who was recently installed as the Jagunmolu Apesinola of Ibadanland by the Olubadan made this remark in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan in which he also welcomed the newly inaugurated President-General of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Barr. Ajeniyi Ajewole.

Chief Akintayo, said the coincidence of the two great events (crowning of the new Obas and inauguration of the new CCII PG) which were simultaneously held at the ancient Mapo Hall and Ibadan House respectively last Friday was significant to any discerning mind, stressing that while history was made by Olubadan by the elevation of his High Chiefs, the coming on board of Ajewole at this particular time was suggestive of a new dawn in the CCII affairs.

He agreed that the elevation of the High Chiefs was a function of evolution which the Ibadan traditional system has been noted for over the ages as remarked by the Olubadan and in conformity with the dynamism of culture noting that “each time any change occurred in the evolving system, it had always added value to it.

“This elevation of the High Chiefs would not be different as the value would equally be added to the Ibadan traditional system. As it is commonly said, the only thing that is permanent in life is change and we have to embrace and give our maximum support to it as part of the uniqueness of our traditional system which is not being altered in any form”, the Chief added.

While congratulating Chief Ajewole on his success at the last CCII election which led to his inauguration on Friday, the Jagunmolu Apesinola noted that the mandate given to the PG to lead the apex Ibadan socio-cultural organization was a huge responsibility which calls for total and absolute commitment in order to add value to the organization and by extension, Ibadanland.

To achieve this, he counselled Chief Ajewole to operate an open-door policy, be receptive to ideas and opinions and ensure cohesion among his executive members, adding, “The PG must put behind him the acrimony that subsisted before the election and bring everybody back into the fold for our common good and goal. Whatever needs to be done to complete the first phase of the ongoing Ibadan palace project should be given priority”.

He commended the immediate past executive of the CCII led by Prince Oluyemisi Adeaga for the efforts put in place to build on the legacies inherited and more importantly the projects with which his administration winded down describing them as monuments of good remembrance of the immediate past administration.

