Akinlade hails Abiodun’s visit to victims of killer herdsmen in Ogun

FORMER member of the House of Representatives and a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Honourable Abdulkabir Akinlade, has commended Governor Dapo Abiodun over his visit to the victims of killer herdsmen in the state.

Akinlade, who represented Egbado South/Ipokia Federal Constituency in the 8th Assembly, in a statement signed by his media aide, Azeez Adelani, noted that what is important is that the governor reacted positively to his suggestions about visiting the victims and setting up intelligence gathering mechanisms to monitor amongst other efforts with the view to repealing any future attack.

The former lawmaker while responding to calls from stakeholders stated that: “It does not matter if the actions by the governor of the state came a bit late, to him something is being done and we must appreciate that fact. As the ruling party, APC, we must lead and serve our people purposefully.”

Akinlade, expressed confidence that the people will be better for it if their interests are placed before political gains.

He further extended his appreciation to all those that visited Oja Odan; the service chiefs, royal fathers and other stakeholders for speaking up and refusing to take the law into their own hands as suggested in some quarters.

