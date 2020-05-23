Akinlade begs Ogun health workers to shelve planned strike

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Honourable Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade, has appealed to resident doctors at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, to rescind their decision to embark on industrial action.

Akinlade, in a statement made available by his media aide, Azeez Adelani, on Saturday, said a strike at OOUTH will not augur well for the state at this crucial time when their services are required to save lives.

Instead, the former lawmaker urged them to initiate a dialogue with the appropriate authorities in the state so as to resolve their grievances.

Akinlade further called on the state government to realign its priorities at this point in time. He said, there is time for everything, time to play the ostrich and time to take responsibility.

“This administration will not be defined by how many roads it constructed, schools and hospitals it renovated at this point in time but its ability to handle the COVID-19 pandemic which is ravaging the state.”

While commending the decision of the union to keep their staff working at various isolation centres across the state during the strike, Akinlade called for dialogue and re-negotiation between the health workers and the Ogun state government.

Meanwhile, Akinlade appealed to the health workers in the state not to throw away the baby with the bathwater, asking them to consider the innocent people of the state who rely on their expertise, dedication, commitment and services on a daily basis.

