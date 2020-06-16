Akinkugbe bequeathed his entire library to UI ― VC

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka, has described the late Professor Oladipo Akinkugbe as a great Nigerian with passion for the country.

Pointing to Akinkugbe’s decision to bequeath his entire library to the University of Ibadan, Olayinka said the loss of the renowned medical scholar had created gaps in the academic world.

In his tribute, he lauded Akinkugbe for being a distinguished administrator, international physician, widely respected medical scientist and a man of many preferments.

Olayinka said he took solace in the fact that Akinkugbe left behind great legacies which are eternal.

“It is with a deep sense of loss but with gratitude to God for a life well spent in selfless service to humanity, that we, at the University of Ibadan received the news of the death of Late Emeritus Professor Oladipo Olujimi Akinkugbe today, June 15, 2020.

“May I, therefore on behalf of Council, Senate, Congregation, Management, Staff and Students of the University commiserate with the Akinkugbe family on the death of their illustrious son, uncle, father and elder statesman.

“Really, the death of Baba Akinkugbe is not only a loss to his family but the entire academic world who will miss his rich academic and administrative inspiration.

“The exit to an eternity of our most beloved Prof will most certainly create gaps as he only recently, bequeathed his entire library to the University of Ibadan.

“It is, therefore, our prayer that the Good Lord will grant his soul perfect rest,” Olayinka said.

