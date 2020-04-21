Akinjide’s death, monumental loss to Nigeria ― Olubadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has described the passage of Nigeria’s former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN), on Tuesday as a monumental loss to the nation.

The monarch’s tribute was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ibadan by his spokesman, Adeola Oloko.

Adetunji described Akinjide as an accomplished lawyer and politician who gave a very good account of himself as First Republic Minister of State for Education and Second Republic Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation.

The monarch said Akinjide, who also served as a chief in the Olubadan of Ibadan Court of Clan Nobles, was a patriot who displayed a great love for his fatherland and her people.

He recalled that the legendary lawyer, who had aggregate six in his senior school certificate examination in the early 50s, used to be a reference point to generations of youths for his hard work, diligence and dedication to duty.

The monarch said he was not surprised when on March 8, the Yemi Soladoye-led Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) had included Akinjide’s picture among those etched in Ibadan Hall of Fame at Ibadan House, Oke Aremo, at an impressive ceremony.

The Olubadan, who said the vacuum left by Akinjide’s exit would be hard to fill, prayed to God to give the family of the deceased and his associates the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)

