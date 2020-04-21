Akinjide: Death has robbed Nigeria of one of its best and brightest, says Obasanjo

Reacting to Akinjide’s death, former President Olusegun Obasanjo said with Akinjide’s passing away, Nigeria had been robbed of “a shining star and one of its best and brightest.”
In a condolence letter addressed to the Akinjides, the president described the deceased as a committed nationalist who lived a life of “great purpose, true service and solid accomplishments.”
“The life of Chief Akinjide is really a testimony of a great service built on hard work to his community, profession and fatherland. Chief Akinjide was a titan in the study and practice of law as evident from a stellar career spanning almost the entire spectrum of the legal profession.
“His life as a most cerebral legal luminary; a profound thinker; a well-informed writer, an astute administrator and a die-hard patriot and democrat were most inspiring.
“It is indeed noteworthy that he was constant on Nigeria’s political scene for the better part of the past six decades, both as a passionate participant in both the executive arm of government and constitutional matters in the country and as an avid chronicler of our evolution as a people and a nation,” Obasanjo said in the two-page condolence letter.