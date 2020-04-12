Akinfenwa tasks world leaders on global crisis

The bishop of Ibadan Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend (Dr) Joseph Akinfenwa, has called on world leaders, Nigerian leaders, traditional rulers, church leaders, community leaders and other relevant stakeholders to brace up and confront the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world.

Bishop Akinfenwa said this during the 2020 Easter message he delivered at the Cathedral of Saint James, Oke-Bola, Ibadan, Oyo State, adding that the deadly disease was a warning signal to world leaders and the human race in general.

“Where are the leaders who are humble before God? God needs leaders who will lead others in the right direction and exhibit moral rectitude globally. This is not the Easter of noise making but that of sober reflection and the need to turn to God” he said.

Akinfenwa, however, called on Nigerians, especially Christians to be alive with the word of God and that this year, the human race has tasted the supremacy of God through the COVID-19 pandemic, which only God can rescue human being from.

He stressed the need to serve God with humility and sincerity of purpose by abstaining from selfish interest and shun material acquisition.

