Akin Rotimi launches manifesto, website, says no constituent will be left behind

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) contesting for Ekiti North Federal Constituency 1, Mr Akin Rotimi has launched his campaign manifesto and website as a platform to engage constituents on his vision as the 2023 general elections gather momentum.

The manifesto details the candidate’s legislative agenda which he said would focus on healthcare, education, gender equality, social protection, security, foreign policy and provides an insight into his agenda for interventions in the constituency in the areas of healthcare, education, economic empowerment, infrastructure, social security and security.

According to him, the website has many exciting features including a suggestions box and a job bank where young constituents can provide their details.

The section on the job bank states: “we succeed when opportunity meets preparedness which is why we are creating this database of job seekers that will be a valuable resource for the upcoming AkinọmọAkin Constituency office to work with, to get our youth jobs when by the grace of God and your support we earn the mandate.

“We are prepared to hit the ground working from Day 1! More so, we are nurturing a collective movement to get all stakeholders involved in aggressively tackling unemployment. Influential indigenes of our communities and other stakeholders would have access to the database and participate in the collective task of getting jobs for our young people.”

The website is designed to be a platform for constituents to engage the candidate and complements the very rigorous consultations currently going on across stakeholder groups in the constituency.

As stated by the Director General (DG) of Akin Rotimi Campaign Organisation, Reuben Awoyemi, “With about four months to go to the general election, we are excited to unveil our manifesto and website, which is unprecedented, and which is the basis for holding the candidate accountable when he wins the election and assumes office.

“This is a testament to the level of preparedness and intellectual capacity of the APC candidate for Ekiti North 1 (Ikole/Oye) federal constituency, as the type of emerging transformational leader that Nigeria needs at this time in the national assembly,” he added.

The candidate, Mr. Akin Rotimi, said “Our manifesto and website are being made available to complement ongoing engagements at the grassroots. The same way we are listening to our people during our daily tours, is the same way we are providing other constituents the opportunity to read about our plans and reach us with their suggestions via the website.

“The consistent theme that runs through our online and offline engagements is that we need all hands on board to develop the constituency. Our mission is to mobilise all stakeholders into a movement to deliver sustainable development in all communities in Ikole and Oye local governments,” he said.