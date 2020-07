The Federal House of Representatives member representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency, Hon Akin Alabi, has submitted a bill to compel the Federal Government to establish a Federal Medical Centre in Ona Ara Local Government of Oyo State.

Alabi, said he decided to embark on this journey after donating medical equipment to Primary Health Care facilities in different wards across the Local Government area.

He hinted that, “the first order of business for today, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, was the presentation of my bill for the Establishment of Federal Medical Centre in Ona Ara Local Government, Egbeda/Ona-Ara Federal Constituency of Oyo State, for first reading.

On the proposed bill, the lawmaker assured residents of the area that it is imperative to have a state of the art medical centre in the community so as to improve health care.

The Bill passed first reading in the House Of Representatives on Tuesday and will be tabled for a second reading.

Health care is one of Alabi’s core mandate for his constituency and this is preceding the lunch of a comprehensive health care coverage for residents of Egbeda/Ona Ara.