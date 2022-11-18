Akin Alabi inaugurates N100m football pitch at Urban Day Secondary School

The lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal Constituency, Honourable Akin Alabi, has commissioned a newly constructed standard football pitch worth over N100 million at Urban Day Grammar School at Old Ife Road, Ibadan.

Honourable Alabi commissioned the sports facility on Friday as part of programmes lined up to flag off his second-term political campaign for the forthcoming general election.

The lawmaker while officially opening the pitch for use noted that the construction of the facility was his personal initiative at reviving sporting activities, especially football in his constituency and also contribute to education development.

He said that the construction of the pitch at Urban Day Grammar School was intentional, as the school field was known to be the home base and hub for football activities at Egbeda in the 90s before things went bad.

He noted that the facility will bring back the old glory and also position the school where it ought to be.

While he reiterated that the construction of the pitch was duly funded from his personal purse, he disclosed that the long-term advantage of the facility at the premises of the secondary will serve as a revenue generator for the Urban Day Grammar School.

He pointed out that money made from sporting activities on the facility will be used to complement whatever is given by the state to develop learning facilities on the ground, boost sporting activities and also discover new talents from within and outside the school.

He added that the football pitch is one of a kind in the state as the engineering done to put it together is made to withstand any type of weather with a long-term guarantee duration of 10 years.

He promised that if re-elected in the coming election to serve for another term, he will use his influence to push for more benefits for his constituents, adding that as a long-term member, more dividends of democracy are ascertained.

In the same vein, he implored his constituents to consider voting for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in all elective positions as this will make it fast and easy to bring development to not only federal and state territories but also to local government areas and LCDAs all around the state.

Political leaders, party members, state house of assembly aspirant, Mr Jide Falade and senatorial aspirant, Dr Yunus Akintunde and constituents at the event lauded Honourable Alabi for his relentless efforts and drive in repositioning Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency as best in the state with series of developmental ideas and his outstanding representation at the green chamber.

They moreover pledge their support for this reelection in the coming election.

The climax of the event was a novelty match played by Alabi and friends and a friendly match played between Lekki United of Lagos and Akin Alabi FC, football clubs owned by Alabi.

