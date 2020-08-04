Akin Alabi empowers constituents on business, fashion designing

The lawmaker representing Egbeda/Ona Ara Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Akin Alabi has unveiled a training and empowerment program for fashion designers in his constituency.

According to a news release issued on Tuesday, the two-day training programme will hold on Wednesday and Thursday at Champion School, Katoya Bus stop, Opposite Nigerian Breweries plc, Ibadan Oyo State.

Akin Alabi added that the first batch of the training programme which will accommodate 200 constituents will be facilitated by the chief executive officer (CEO) of Tiannah Styling, Ms Toyin Lawani.

He added that the beneficiaries will be trained in global competitiveness, formal business set up, marketing, collection creation, fabric and raw material sourcing and trend predictions to help them build life long skills.

In fulfilling his promise of human capital development for Egbeda and Ona Ara residents, Alabi also declared that each beneficiary will receive fashion design equipment and a grant to start a business or to support existing ones.

“This intervention project will complement other programs like the women empowerment scheme, community support program, Better Call AKin, infrastructure and security funds for Egbeda/Ona Ara,” he said.

