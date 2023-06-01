To honour the memory of his late wife, Mr. Akin Adefiranye, an Okeigbo-born oil and gas magnate and Managing Director, Anchor Maric Nigeria Limited and Chairman, Watts Oil and Gas, has donated a fully equipped ICT centre and solar borehole to Oloroke Grammar School in Okeigbo, Ileoluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The ICT centre, which was named after the late Mrs. Waripamoere Adefiranye, was commissioned on Saturday, May 27 by the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, (CON) ably represented by the Ondo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Amidu Takuro.

Mr. Adefiranye while giving his address, appreciated God for availing him the privilege and opportunity to keep the memory of his late wife alive.

He said, “It’s great to see so many people here to honour my late wife, Waripamoere. On behalf of my entire family, I welcome you all as we honour, respect and remember a good woman who touched and impacted lives in so many different ways. Today, we are here to bring to life, one of her heart desires and we are grateful to God that we are using this building and its facilities to kick start the induction of Pamo Empowerment Foundation”.

“Pamo Empowerment Foundation is a non-governmental organisation founded in her honour to keep her wonderful memory alive, with the sole purpose of empowering communities, particularly girls, children, youths, widows and widowers which was one of her passions. Honey, I will always remember you. You to me were true. You to me were the best…”.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Pastor Femi Agagu, while giving his address, acknowledged the love of Mr. Akin Adefiranye to his wife while still alive which, according to him, had been demonstrated to the world by building the ICT centre in her honour.

The ICT Centre which was commissioned by the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, represented by the Ondo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Amidu Takuro, also has other facilities.

In her remarks, the Principal of Oloroke Grammar School, Mrs. Remilekun Yomi Fabiyi, appreciated Adefiranye for donating the project to meet the current challenges of the school. She further thanked him for his collaborative effort and determination as one of the old students of the school to raise the standard of education in Okeigbo and Ondo State in general and then called for more projects in the school.

Other dignitaries who attended the event are Mr. Mather Oyerinmade (MATO), APC Chieftain and Ondo South Senatorial Aspirant in the last general elections; Dr. (Mrs.) Wunmi Ilawole, Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor on Education, Science and Technology; Mr. Alex Uka, SA to Governor Akeredolu, Mr. Nelson Omoyoloye among others.