Akerele urges faith, perseverance amidst challenges with JAMB

The Executive President of the Lagos Central Baptist Conference, Dr Victor Akerele, has offered guidance in response to the recent irregularities and failures associated with the JAMB UTME examination. In a statement released and made available to Tribune Church News, Akerele outlined several key ways to alleviate the pain and frustration resulting from this incident.

Titled “From Pressure to Purpose: Navigating UTME Disappointment with Faith,” the statement emphasises the importance of resilience for parents and students. Akerele noted that in the 2025 UTME results, over 78 percent of candidates scored less than 200 points out of a possible 400. This statistic has raised significant concerns regarding the academic performance of students and the integrity of the examination process.

In response to these widespread worries, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has promised to review the results, providing hope for students and parents who suspect there may have been technical or systemic issues during the examination.

“Tragically, a 19-year-old girl, Opesusi Faith Timilehin, reportedly took her own life after scoring 190 in the recently released UTME results. This heartbreaking incident highlights the intense psychological pressure many students face, particularly when their results do not meet their expectations,” the release stated.

Akerele stated, “This is not a time for parents to be hard on their children. Instead, it is crucial to prioritize their mental health, reassure them of their worth beyond exam scores, and help them regain confidence. Many of these students are currently sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC), a vital and traditional academic qualification, unlike the UTME, which expires after a year.”