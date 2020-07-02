Akeredolu’s wife, security aide test positive for COVID-19

A government official who confided in Tribune Online, on Thursday, confirmed that the wife of the Ondo State governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, has been confirmed positive for COVID -19.

The official said: “The samples of the First Lady which was collected two days ago and one of the security aides of the governor returned positive this morning.”

He, however, said the First Lady has embarked on self-isolation but said: “We are still awaiting the results of some media aides of the governors and some commissioners who interact with the state governor regularly.”

He said similar test will be conducted on the members of the House of Assembly and the traditional rulers who endorsed the second term ambition of Akeredolu in Akure recently.

