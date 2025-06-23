Akeredolu’s widow slams Aiyedatiwa over demolition of Owo Church massacre monument

The demolition of the Memorial Park built to immortalise the slain worshippers of St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, by the late Rotimi Akeredolu-led government has continued to spark controversy in the state.

This comes as the family of the late Governor Akeredolu on Monday took a swipe at the Lucky Aiyedatiwa-led administration over the demolition of the Owo church massacre monument, describing the governor’s action as “a desecration of sacred ground and a betrayal of collective memory.”

In a strongly worded statement, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu expressed outrage over the state government’s decision to demolish the memorial site erected in honour of worshippers killed in the 5 June 2022 terrorist attack at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo.

Speaking on behalf of the family, the widow of the late governor, Anyanwu-Akeredolu, lambasted Aiyedatiwa for the demolition of the monument, describing it as a reflection of distorted priorities.

Mrs Akeredolu noted that her late husband’s administration built the structure to symbolise healing, public mourning, and the resilience of the people who lost their loved ones in the 2022 attack.

She said the monument was commissioned by her late husband as a solemn tribute to lives violently cut short in a house of worship and symbolised a place of collective mourning, remembrance, and healing for the people of Owo and Ondo State at large.

“To now dismiss it as having ‘no economic value’ and to demolish it for a so-called ‘world-class shopping complex’ reveals a disturbing level of moral bankruptcy,” she said.

According to her, the cenotaph served as a memorial for the dozens of worshippers killed during Sunday Mass, saying: “To destroy such a monument and dismiss it as having ‘no economic value’ is not only deeply insensitive, it is morally bankrupt.”

She argued that a truly developed society does not erase its pain for profit, but instead preserves memory, honours the dead, and builds with conscience.

“That site was not just concrete and stone — it was a sanctuary of remembrance. A place where Owo grieved, and began to heal.”

The former First Lady said the decision of the state government to replace the monument with a world-class shopping complex reflects distorted priorities.

“A world-class society does not erase its pain to make way for profit. It preserves memory, honours the dead, and builds with conscience.

“My late husband, a son of Owo, built that monument for the people — not for applause, but for healing. What has been done now insults the victims and disrespects the pain of their families,” she said.

She disagreed with the justification given by the government for the demolition, calling it shallow propaganda and an insult to intelligence.

She queried: “How daft can one be to measure life, memory, and honour by profit margins? An honorary doctorate cannot mask a void where humanity should be. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has shown us who he is, and history, too, will remember.”

“Let this moment remind us that memory matters. The dead deserve more than profit-driven erasure. And history does not forget.”

The spokesperson to the late governor, Richard Olatunde, while clarifying issues regarding the demolition of the Memorial Park built by Akeredolu, said it was constructed to honour the victims of the horrific attack in Owo on 5 June 2022.

He explained that “Akeredolu convened a meeting with the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, his chiefs, and political appointees from Owo, where he outlined his vision for the park.

“He explicitly stated that no corpses would be buried there and sought the Olowo’s approval. He also offered an alternative: if the Olowo was not comfortable with the proposed location, the park could be relocated to Ijebu-Owo or other areas in the town. The Olowo and his chiefs agreed to the chosen site. I was present at that meeting.”

“When the late Governor Akeredolu built the park, he was not playing politics. He acted solely on what he believed was necessary and appropriate.

“It is sad that some government appointees are now injecting political undertones into this matter. This is very unfortunate.”

Olatunde, however, maintained that no bodies or corpses are buried at the memorial park, saying the park was constructed to celebrate the lives and memories of the departed souls. Not a single body was interred there.

The former Chief Press Secretary said: “The tragic incident of 5 June 2022 was an international tragedy. Given its sensitive nature, I believe the government should have exercised greater caution in demolishing the park.

“This action will undoubtedly reopen wounds in the hearts of the victims’ families. The late Governor Akeredolu responded to the tragedy of 5 June 2022 with courage and resolve, doing what any responsible and responsive leader would do anywhere in the world.

“This demolition cannot erase his gallant efforts. We will continue to remember the victims of the Owo massacre. They are martyrs who died serving God. May God continue to grant their souls eternal repose.”

However, while reacting to the demolition of the memorial park, the Palace of Olowo took responsibility for the action and said the request for the demolition of the cenotaph was at the instance of His Imperial Majesty, the Olowo of Owo, and the entire good people of the kingdom.

This was contained in a statement issued by the palace, distancing itself from the decision to site the structure opposite the Olowo of Owo’s palace from the onset, and warning the late governor against it.

The statement read: “It must be made clear that the decision to site the structure in that particular location was resisted by the Olowo-in-Council and frowned upon by the people of the community when it was being conceived by the government of the late Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

“All advice to the late Governor that celebrating the dead in any guise around the palace is not in conformity with the age-long culture and traditions of Owo was defiantly dismissed.

“Even at a time, a protest was made by concerned Owo youths and stakeholders to that effect, which the then Governor disregarded.

“The above position of the palace is vindicated by the enthusiasm shown by Owo people and the deluge of commendation across sundry media platforms in support of the demolition.

“The Olowo-in-Council will soon come out to avail the public with the comprehensive details of all that happened before and during the construction of the structure, which led to the current development.

“And before then, we advise anyone with any issues whatsoever against the demolition to make the palace their target and not the listening Governor, Hon. (Dr) Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, who is not in any way responsible for the demolition,” the statement said.

The Catholic Church, while reacting to the development, said the Church was not briefed or communicated with before the demolition of the cenotaph.

Speaking, Spokesperson for the Ondo Catholic Diocese, Father Austin Ikwu, said: “I have been receiving calls over the development. We are making moves already, but we have not been able to reach out to the Governor or any representative of the government.

“But what I gathered from the parish priest in Owo where the massacre took place is that he was just told that the place would be demolished, but of course, there was no dialogue or a roundtable discussion leading to that decision.

“So, that is why we want to seek audience with the Governor to really know what is going on.”

Speaking on the demolition, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Aiyedatiwa, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, said the decision was taken by the government after complaints from the palace about the site of the cenotaph.

According to him, the Olowo-in-Council personally requested the monument’s removal through the local government, noting the spiritual inappropriateness of a death symbol facing the palace—the sacred seat of life and authority in Owo.

He said: “It was a special request from the palace of the Olowo, as it is said to be against the culture and tradition to site such near the palace.

“This is not desecration, but restoration of cultural balance. A modern market will rise in its place to serve our people, while the monument is being respectfully relocated within Owo.”

Adeniyan, however, assured that the state government would build another one in a different location soon, in memory of the slain Catholic worshippers.

