Akeredolu’s victory endorsement of his performance ― APC

The South-West chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the Ondo State governor,Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on his victory at the just concluded governorship election, saying the victory is an endorsement of his numerous performances in the last four years in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has, on Sunday, declared Akeredolu winner of the governorship poll with victory in 15 out of the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

The INEC returning officer, Professor Idowu Olayinka, while declaring the result said Akeredolu polled 292,830 votes to defeat other 16 candidates including that of the PDP Eyitayo Jegede and the ZLP Agboola Ajayi.

Jegede scored 195,791 votes while Agboola who is the deputy governor garnered 69,127 votes.

The zonal publicity secretary of the party, Mr Oladapo Karounwi, in a statement, on Sunday, said the results manifested the decisions of the majority of people of the state.

According to him, “The new and fresh mandate given to APC in Ondo State is an endorsement of the APC and Akeredolu’s performance in the last four years. It is also a challenge for improved performance during his second term. The Party, and indeed, Akeredolu, will neither disappoint nor betray the trust and confidence of the people of Ondo State.

“APC will not cede an inch of its Political base and territory in the South West to the opposition PDP or any other political party. Rather, it will continue to consolidate on its gains in the five APC controlled States in the zone. The Party will also reclaim Oyo State, which is lost by default in 2019 come 2023 by God’s Grace!”

“The Party also commends INEC and the security agencies for their professional conduct before, during and after the election in Ondo State.”

