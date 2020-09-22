Akeredolu’s son threatens to drag Ondo deputy gov to court over N4.3bn secret account allegations

Following the allegations levied against the son of the Ondo State governor, Babajide Akeredolu, by the embattled deputy governor of the state, Hon Agboola Ajayi, during his campaign, Babajide has threatened to drag Agboola to Court over defamation of character.

Babajide who stated this in a statement personally signed by him described the allegations as not only false, wicked, treacherous but a deliberate attempt to malign his personality for clear political gain.

Akeredolu’s son who said he was not involved in the running of the state administration, noted that he was not a political office holder and cannot have access to public fund.

He, however, wondered how the sum of N433m of the Ondo State’s fund could be traced to him under the disguise of consultancy fees, describing the allegations as ridiculous which has caused serious damage to his reputation and professional interests.

He, however, said he had instructed his lawyers to institute legal action against Ajayi to claim full damages for the harm the false and malicious statement has done to his name and reputation.

Akeredolu’s son stated in the statement the “my attention has been drawn to the spurious allegations made against me by Hon Agboola Ajayi, the Gubernatorial candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) during his flag-off campaign rally on September 19, 2020, at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area.

“This deliberate, malicious and mendacious statement has been making the rounds online and on social media platforms.

“The unsubstantiated claim and accusation, designed to mislead the general public and calculated to malign my person for clear political gain, is not only wicked, treacherous and false but clearly most defamatory.”

He explained that “The allegation, which has been making the round without a face to it has been refuted by the state government when it first surfaced.

“While I find it imperative to state unambiguously that I do not hold any political office, it is evil and most wicked to make such allegation that exists mainly in the minds of Hon Agboola, the ZLP candidate and his ilk against me.

“I state with emphasis that it is the greatest disrespect and intentional distortion of facts for the said Gubernatorial candidate of the ZLP to state inter alia that I siphoned Four hundred and thirty-three million naira of Ondo State’s funds under the disguise of consultancy fees.

“This allegation which I deny can only come from someone so lowly and frivolous and unexpected of anyone who holds the high office of a Deputy Governor.”

He said: “The statement by Hon Agboola Ajayi was calculated to disparage my person and credibility and it has caused severe damage to my reputation and professional interests.

“In light of the above, I have instructed my lawyers to institute legal action against Hon Agboola Ajayi to claim full damages for the harm the false and malicious statement he made has done to my reputation. He must prove this allegation in the court of law.

“If there is any modicum of honesty in the ZLP candidate, I expect that he shows clear willingness to do the honourable thing by stripping himself of his immunity and accept the court process and prove his claims in the court of Law.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE