Akeredolu’s second coming will improve Ondo State economy ―Adetula

One of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial aspirants in Ondo State, Chief Bukola Adetula, has congratulated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on his victory at the recently conducted governorship polls in the State, expressing the confidence that it will be a path to consolidate on building the economy of the state.

Adetula in a chat after the official declaration of Governor Akeredolu as the winner of the exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), spoke glowingly about the commitment and resilience of the National Caretaker Committee, headed by the Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni.

He further commended the comradeship displayed by Governors Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos-State, Yahaya Bello of Kogi-State, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun-State and Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti-State, among others.

Adetula also lauded the roles of President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osibajo and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in ensuring unity and cohesion in APC, which led to the land-slide victory of the party in the just concluded Ondo Governorship polls.

He opined that the outcome of the election is a product of the collective efforts of leaders and members of the party in Ondo-State and the national level.

Speaking on the future of the state in relation to the second term of Governor Akeredolu in office, Adetula said that, against the background of the sterling performance of Governor Akeredolu in his first term in office, which are evident in the developmental projects he executed all over the state, he has no doubt that Ondo-State is on the verge of becoming an economic destination and a commercial hub.

He reiterated that the state’s geography and teeming human and natural resources is a solid factor in favour of economic growth and advised Governor Akeredolu to leverage on in order to fast track agricultural, industrial, infrastructural and other developmental projects in the state as he excellently demonstrated during his first term in office.

He therefore called on Governor Akeredolu to build a team of proactive, goal-driven and result-oriented aides around himself in order to accomplish these, expressing the confidence that

Akeredolu’s second term in office would orchestrate the birth of a new economic order in Ondo-State. This, he said is not far-fetched as his first term portfolio of sterling performances have laid the foundation for a second term of even greater accomplishments.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…