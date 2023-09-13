The traditional ruler of Ode Aye, in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, have described the return of the Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu from medical vacation, as a testament to his dedication to the development of the state.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the governor, and signed by the traditional ruler of the town, Halu of Aye, Oba William Akinmusayo Akinlade, who said the return of the governor brought immense joy and gratitude to the people of Ondo State.

The monarch stated in his letter “It is with great joy and gratitude that we welcome you back to good health and high spirits.

“During your absence, our Kingdom eagerly awaited your return, knowing that your leadership and dedication are pivotal to the progress and prosperity of our State.

“Your unwavering commitment to public service and tireless efforts in improving the lives of our citizens have left an indelible mark on our people.

The monarch stated further the “courage for the creation of 33 new Local Council Development Areas in the State. This is a sure way to bring Democratic governance closer to the people. This fest, only confirms who you are, the Talk and Do Governor.

“It is noted Mr Governor that oftentimes you blaze victory in all ramifications, therefore, I do honestly hope that my domain will profit from this exercise because we asked for the creation Ikale North LCDA, Ode Aye as the Headquarters. We look forward to jubilating whenever the assignment is made public.

“As the reigning monarch of Aye Kingdom, I again express my deepest appreciation for your steadfast commitment to duties. Your return brings renewed hope and optimism for our shared future and we stand ready to collaborate and support your vision for our State’s growth.

“May I hope this message convey the profound respect and admiration that my people hold for you Arakunrin.

“We look forward to continuing our fruitful partnership under your leadership, as we work together to achieve greater heights of progress and prosperity for all citizens of our magnificent State.

