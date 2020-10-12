Akeredolu’s re-election, victory for democracy ― Kogi gov

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has said that Rotimi Akeredolu’s re-election as Ondo state governor for another four years in office is a victory for democracy.

Rotimi Akeredolu was re-elected for another four years in office following his victory in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu who is the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged victorious after polling 292,830 votes to defeat his closest contenders, Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP who garnered 195,791 votes and Ajayi Agboola of the ZLP who polled 69,127 votes in the keenly contested election.

Gov Bello in his congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, described Akeredolu’s re-election for another four years in office as victory for democracy.

He said the good people of Ondo State have spoken loud and clear having once again demonstrated their confidence in Aketi through the ballots.

The Governor commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, the good people of Ondo State and all other stakeholders who worked to make the governorship election in Ondo a success.

Bello particularly thanked Kogi State indigenes resident in Owo, Ondo State for heeding his earlier call by coming to give their support to Governor Akeredolu’s re-election bid.

He expressed the confidence that the people of Ondo State will witness better governance and more dividends of democracy during the second term of Akeredolu.

He prayed to God to grant Akeredolu sound health, wisdom and protection as he prepares to take on the reigns of leadership of the Sunshine State for another four years.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE